Wednesday, September 22, 2021

international

President Xi addresses debate at UN General Assembly

President Xi Jinping expounded on Chinas positions on a range of important issues when he addressed the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly via video link on Tuesday.

Here are some highlights:

- China will solemnly commemorate the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations.

- It falls on each and every responsible statesman to answer the questions of the times and make a historical choice with confidence, courage and a sense of mission.

- We must beat COVID-19 and win this decisive fight crucial to the future of humanity.

- China will strive to provide a total of 2 billion doses of vaccines against COVID-19 to the world by the end of this year. 

- Facing the severe shocks of COVID-19, we need to work together to steer global development toward a new stage of balanced, coordinated and inclusive growth. To this end, I would like to propose a Global Development Initiative. 

- We need to foster global development partnerships that are more equal and balanced, forge greater synergy among multilateral development cooperation processes, and speed up the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

- We should care about the special needs of developing countries.

- China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad. 

- Democracy is not a special right reserved to an individual country, but a right for the people of all countries to enjoy.

- Military intervention from the outside and so-called democratic transformation entail nothing but harm.

- One country's success does not have to mean another country's failure, and the world is big enough to accommodate common development and progress of all countries.

- We need to advocate peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, which are the common values of humanity, and reject the practice of forming small circles or zero-sum games.

- China has never and will never invade or bully others, or seek hegemony.

- We must improve global governance and practice true multilateralism.

- China will continue to bring the world new opportunities through its new development.

- The UN should serve as the central platform for countries to jointly safeguard universal security, share development achievements and chart the course for the future of the world.

- The United Nations should advance, in a balanced manner, work in all the three areas of security, development and human rights.

Published : September 22, 2021

