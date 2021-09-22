Xi Focus: Xi elaborates on guiding principles for international relations

"We need to advocate peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, which are the common values of humanity, and reject the practice of forming small circles or zero-sum games," Xi said.

Xi added that one country's success does not have to mean another country's failure, and that the world is big enough to accommodate common development and progress of all countries.

Stressing that China has never and will never invade or bully others, or seek hegemony, Xi said that China is always a builder of world peace, contributor to global development, defender of the international order and provider of public goods.

China will continue to bring the world new opportunities through its new development, Xi noted.

"We must improve global governance and practice true multilateralism," Xi said. "In the world, there is only one international system, i.e. the international system with the United Nations at its core. There is only one international order, i.e. the international order underpinned by international law. There is only one set of rules, i.e. the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter."

The UN should hold high the banner of true multilateralism and serve as the central platform for countries to jointly safeguard universal security, share development achievements and chart the course for the future of the world, Xi said.