Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts

"I propose that three parties of the two Koreas and the US, or four parties of the two Koreas, the US and China come together and declare that the War on the Korean Peninsula is over," he said, addressing the 76th session of the UN General Assembly here.



"When the parties involved in the Korean War stand together and proclaim an end to the War, I believe we can make irreversible progress in denuclearization and usher in an era of complete peace."



Declaring an end to the war will "mark a pivotal point of departure in creating a new order of 'reconciliation and cooperation' on the Korean Peninsula," he added.



It marked his last speech at the annual UN session, with his single five-year tenure slated to finish in early May 2022.



His proposal for such a declaration was not new. He made the offer during his UN General Assembly speech in 2018 and last year.



But this year's offer was delivered in a stronger tone and more specifically.



He asked the world to explore ways for cooperation.

"I expect that the international community, together with Korea, remain always ready and willing to reach out to North Korea in a cooperative spirit, he said.



He also called for "speedy resumption of dialogue" between the two Koreas and between the US and North Korea.



"I hope to see that the Korean Peninsula will prove the power of dialogue and cooperation in fostering peace," Moon said, citing a set of inter-Korean agreements as well as the Pyongyang-Washington summit accord signed in Singapore in 2018.



This year, especially, marks the 30th anniversary of the UN approving the both Koreas as its members simultaneously, he noted.