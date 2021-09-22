[Malaysia] 80 per cent vaccination target met ahead of target date

“Congratulations! Malaysia has achieved 80% full vaccination of the adult population,” Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob declared on Twitter yesterday.

The Prime Minister also reminded the people to continue in their efforts in fighting Covid-19. According to the CovidNow website, 79.6% or 18,646,795 of the country’s adult population has been fully vaccinated as at noon, Sept 21.

It also said that 93.1% of the adult population or 22,097,565 individuals have received at least their first dose.

Under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, the original target for Malaysia to reach the 80% fully vaccinated adult population was October.

Cumulatively, 40,664,674 doses have been administered.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the country’s next mission is to track the remaining 20% who have not been inoculated.

“At 1300hrs today (yesterday), Malaysia reached its target of fully vaccinating 80% of its adult population.

“Even though our initial target was to vaccinate 80% adults, now JKJAV (the Special Committee on Access Guarantee to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply) will strive to track the 20% who have yet or refuse to be vaccinated,” said Khairy in a retweet of Ismail Sabri’s post.

Khairy is the co-chairman of the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force.