HCM City to allow fully vaccinated tourists to revive travel industry

The city Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has listed this among safety requirements for tourists to allow tourism businesses to resume operations.

They apply to accommodation establishments, tour operators and outdoor tourist attractions though only in areas deemed to be at low risk of COVID infection.

The businesses need to meet all 10 safety criteria issued by authorities, and failure to meet even one will result in closure.

They must provide hand disinfection products and a convenient hand-washing place with clean water and soap for both staff and tourists.

All surfaces touched by people should be disinfected and cleaned at least once a day.

Tourist attractions with outdoor activities can only operate at 30 per cent capacity.

Staff coming into direct contact with tourists and outsiders (such as tour guides, ticket staff and drivers) must have had both vaccine shots at least two weeks prior to resumption of work or a certificate of recovery from COVID, and have to be tested once every three days.

Unvaccinated staff can only work online.