Over 3 million Myanmar peoples fully vaccinated against Covid-19

The report also said that Myanmar had signed an agreement with China aiming to purchase 24 million of Sinopharm vaccines. If the Sinopharm Covid-19 jab will arrive in Myanmar, the government will be offering the Sinopharm vaccine to 12 million populations aged between 40 and 64.

Yangon Region started Covid-19 vaccinations for the 55-64 age group on September 18th with the use of China-made Sinopharm vaccine.

Moreover, two million of Covid-19 vaccines being purchased from Russia will be arriving in Myanmar this month.

Myanmar launches Covid-19 vaccination program since the beginning of January.

World Health Organization already allows China-made Sinopharm and Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines for use of emergency case. The WHO also recommended that above aged 18 people can get two kinds of Sinopharm and Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines.

In Myanmar, 36.9 million people who are above 18 years are being given COVID-9 jab. Up to September 18, there are 3.471 million people who completed full doses, and 1.624 million people who completed single dose of COVID-19 according to the Ministry.

In addition to the priority groups, COVID-19 jabs will be given to ethnic armed forces and IDP camps according to the Ministry of Health.



In the past, priority was given to above 65 years of age and now it has extended to above 55 years, disable, ethnic armed forces, refugee camps and IDP camps and people with underlying diseases.