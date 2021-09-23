Thursday, September 23, 2021

Lithuania mulls return to mask mandates as COVID-19 infections rise

Since the middle of July, Lithuanias COVID-19 infection rate has been steadily increasing. In the past seven days, the average daily number of reported new cases was 1,142 and the average number of deaths was 11 per day

Lithuania has registered 1,402 new COVID-19 infections and nine deaths in the past 24 hours and moved into the worst "black zone" under the color-coded national classification system.

In a "black zone," the 14-day rate of new coronavirus cases exceeds 500 per 100,000 people and the percentage of positive tests is above ten percent. The number climbed to 504.5 on Tuesday.

Lithuania made the COVID-19 certificate mandatory on Sept. 13 for all people wishing to enter larger shops.

Citizens get off a bus in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sept. 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Xue Dongmei)

As a result, the country's larger supermarkets, such as Maxima, Rimi, Norfa and Lidl, reported a drop in revenues as people turned to smaller supermarkets and online shopping instead.

Wearing face masks is still recommended in the country, but the government may reinstate a mask mandate for public indoor spaces at its scheduled meeting on Wednesday. 

Customers dine beside mannequins dressed in creations of local designers in a cafe in the Old Town of Vilnius, Lithuania, on May 21, 2020.(Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

Published : September 23, 2021

