Currency depreciation and skyrocketing prices pose major threat to Myanmar people

Inflation means a general rise in the prices of services and goods in a particular country, resulting in a fall in the value of money.

When the prices of goods and services increase, consumers may consider buying their goods and services to a lesser degree despite using the same currency unit.

The inflation rate is represented as a percentage increase in prices over a set period of time. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure that examines the weighted average of prices of a basket of consumer goods and services.

Inflation rate is a decisive factor for the economic situation of a country. For economic growth, there should be a suitable inflation rate. However, extremely high inflation rate may economically destabilize the global countries in a long-term period.

Inflation rate is measured in various ways such as a long-lasting rise in general prices and high cost of living in a whole country.

The ongoing kyat depreciation and consumer price hikes in Myanmar are posing a real threat to the daily lives of its people.

According to the data from the Central Statistics Organization (CSO), inflation rate was 9.06% in January 2020 and it jumped to 9.20% in December. Due to the Covid-19 impact since March 2020, public consumption of goods and services has declined with decreasing CPI. So, inflation rate decreased to 3.87% in December 2020.

Since then, the SCO has not released any data about Myanmar’s inflation rate and CPI.

Currently, US dollar exchange rate is record high with around Ks2,000 per dollar, causing a great impact on the grass roots.