China opposes Taiwan region joining official agreement

BEIJING - China firmly opposes official interactions between any country and the Taiwan region, and firmly rejects Taiwans accession to any agreement or organization of official nature, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks when asked to comment on Taiwan's announcement of applying to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership Wednesday.

Noting there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory, Zhao said that the one-China principle is a universally recognized norm governing international relations and the consensus of the international community.

The mainland also resolutely opposes Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party seeking "independence" under the pretext of economic and trade activities.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said Thursday in response to a query about the DPP's application to join the CPTPP, saying that the one-China principle is the precondition for Taiwan's participation in regional economic cooperation.

Published : September 24, 2021

