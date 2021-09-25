Meng Wanzhou can return to China, admits helping Huawei conceal dealings in Iran

While Meng admitted illegal conduct to satisfy the terms of the agreement, she did not have to plead guilty as part of the deferred prosecution agreement.

Her criminal case and detention have had major geopolitical implications, further souring relations between Beijing and both Washington and Ottawa.

Western officials decried China's subsequent arrest of two Canadian nationals in December 2018 as a flagrant display of "hostage diplomacy."

Meng, Huawei's chief financial officer, made a virtual appearance in a Brooklyn courtroom Friday afternoon to formalize the agreement, conceding to a statement of facts that laid out her involvement in misleading a financial institution regarding Huawei's relationship with Skycom, which functioned as an arm of Huawei in Iran.

The bank has been identified in other court proceedings as HSBC, which started as a smaller institution in China but has grown to operate globally.

Through Skycom, Huawei conducted transactions in U.S. currency with HSBC in the amount of more than $100 million between 2010 and 2014, according to prosecutors. A portion of that amount, at least $7.5 million, supported Huawei's business dealings in Iran, officials said.

Federal prosecutors say that Skycom was operated by Huawei and that its transactions violated U.S.-imposed sanctions on Tehran. Meng, in signing the agreement, admitted to being involved in efforts to cover up the true relationship.

"Meng's admissions confirm the crux of the government's allegations in the prosecution of this financial fraud," Nicole Boeckmann, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement.