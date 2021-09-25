China to tighten regulation on virtual currency trading, speculation

"All virtual-currency-related business activities are illegal and should be strictly prohibited and cracked down upon in accordance with the law," said the notice jointly issued by the central bank and nine other government departments.
It is also considered an illegal financial activity for overseas virtual-currency exchanges to provide services for domestic residents via the internet, according to the notice.
China's policies for virtual currencies are consistent, the PBOC said in a Q&A statement, reiterating that virtual currencies do not have the same legal status as fiat currencies and cannot be circulated in the market.
A raft of measures will be rolled out to strengthen virtual-currency regulation. Financial institutions and non-bank payment institutions are banned from offering services for virtual-currency-related business activities, according to the notice.
China will enhance the management of internet content and access, market entity registration and advertising related to virtual currencies, the notice said.
Efforts will also be made to impose a harsh crackdown on virtual-currency-related illegal financial activities and criminal activities.
In recent years, the rampant expansion of virtual currencies such as Bitcoin has disrupted the economic and financial order, bringing about criminal activities such as money-laundering, and severely endangering the safety of people's property, said the central bank.
China has taken a tough line on virtual currencies. Also on Friday, the National Development and Reform Commission, the country's top economic planner, published a notice to step up its crackdown on virtual-currency mining.
China to tighten clampdown on virtual currency mining
BEIJING -- China will step up its crackdown on virtual currency mining as part of the nation's efforts to save energy and cut carbon emissions, said a notice published on the official website of the National Development and Reform Commission on Friday.
Virtual currency mining is energy-intensive, produces high carbon emissions and contributes little to the economy, according to the notice.
The country will intensify regulation over the whole process of virtual currency mining and strictly prohibit new mining projects, the notice said.
Published : September 25, 2021
