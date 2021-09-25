India, China should not fall into Western trap: Envoy

”Analysed from the prism of the so-called realism in international relations’ theory of the West, China and India, as two neighbouring major countries, would inevitably view each other as a threat and adversary, whose main interactive patterns would be competition and confrontation, and the result that one gains while the other loses would be unavoidable,” he said at the opening ceremony of the 4th high-level Track II Dialogue on China-India Relations.

In an obvious reference to the Sino-India military stand-off at Eastern Ladakh, he noted that since last year, the China-India relationship has witnessed difficulties unseen for many years. The relations remained at a low level.

”The current status of bilateral relations is obviously not in the fundamental interest of either side. Many far-sighted people from both countries have advocated that China and India should improve their relations, and bring the China-India relations back on track, the Chinese envoy added.

Sun was of the view that the Western ”mindset of power politics and the law of the jungle runs counter to the trend of the 21st century which is peace, development and win-win cooperation.”