Seoul, Tokyo ministers meet, but remain apart over wartime history

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, held talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Their meeting came as the neighbors are mired in a protracted row over problems stemming from Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea, such as wartime forced labor and sex slavery issues, as well as Japan’s politically motivated export curbs.



During their meeting, Chung explained South Korea’s position on the historical issues and stressed the need to work together with Japan to find a solution. The minister called on Motegi to accelerate bilateral diplomatic consultation and reiterated that Tokyo’s export curbs should be retracted at an early date, according to the ministry.



Motegi, for his part, repeated Japan’s position on the matter.



Kyodo News reported that the two envoys failed to narrow the gaps over a host of bilateral points, including wartime compensation, but they shared views that it is necessary to normalize Seoul-Tokyo ties and cooperate in broad areas.



The two also discussed other thorny issues, including Tokyo’s recent decision to discharge radioactive wastewater from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, as well as a territorial dispute over Korea’s easternmost islets of Dokdo, which Japan calls Takeshima.