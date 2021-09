39 explosions occur in Yangon Region from September 1 to 22

Eleven Media Group made a data on explosion occurred in Yangon Region from September 1 to September 22.

A ward administrator was shot at Bamaw Atwin Win road, Shwe Lin Ban industrial zone, Hlaing Tharyar Township on September 2. When security forces came for inspection, explosion occurred twice and three security forces were wounded.

On September 3, explosions occurred at a fish sauce factory near poultry market, Mingalar Taung Nyunt Township and police station in north Dagon. On September 4, an explosion occurred at a municipal police guest house in Kamaryut Township and two explosions occurred near a communication office, Thunanda road, north Okkalapa Township.

On September 5, an explosion took place at a car parking lot in Bawga Thiri condo, no-2 ward, Mayankone Township where 2 men died. On September 6 and 7, explosions occurred at traffic control outposts in Mayankone and Hlaing Townships. On September 8, a series of explosions occurred at Ahlone, Thaketa and Insein Townships.

On September 9, two explosions occurred near a vehicle of security forces in north Dagaon Township killing an officer and another security force member.

On September 12, an explosion took place at a vehicle registration office in south Okkalapa Township and at a outpost near Kamaryut police station, Thakhin Mya park, Ahlone Township.



On September 14, six explosions occurred at Kyan Sit Thar road and Nyaungdone Road in Hlaing Tharyar Township and recorded as the most explosion took place in a single day.



On September 15, an explosion took place near Ocean super center in 9 mile, Mayankone Township.