[Malaysia] PM calls on leaders to unite for betterment of humanity

While delivering Malaysia’s national statement at the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Ismail Sabri voiced the country’s stance on health diplomacy, vaccine inequality, humanitarian issues and nuclear disarmament, among others.

“The pandemic has shown that we need to improve our resolve to strengthen international cooperation and multilateralism, and consider ourselves as a family of nations.

“At the same time, the world family must be made a more peaceful, prosperous, sustainable and equitable one,” he said via a pre-recorded video yesterday.

In his maiden speech at the UNGA, Ismail Sabri took the chance to highlight the discriminatory rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, pointing out that vaccine-producing countries and wealthy nations were further ahead while the majority of the world’s population, mostly from middle-income and least developed countries, remained unvaccinated.

“With the growing frequency of global health threats, this world family must come together and engage in more effective health diplomacy and ensure greater collaboration not just to end this pandemic but on an array of other health-related issues.

“These include expanding the public health capacity of nations, particularly by enhancing their access to relevant technology and knowledge,” he said.