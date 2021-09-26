Free books for everyone—A hawker’s selfless dream

Mirazul Haque, 58, sells hand fans, handkerchiefs, biscuits, khaja, fruits and other sweetmeats on public buses. Having lost his father when he was 49, Mirazul is the only one among his four siblings to have passed class three in 1978. He could not afford to continue his education and began living in the slum, in a tin shade house on a three decimal land.

A pathagar can help propagate education in the society, Mirazul told this reporter. Mirazul himself is very fond of reading books, and dreams that those who have dropped out of studies can gather knowledge by reading the books in his library free of cost.

He has purchased 450 books using his earnings, which includes a collection of novels, political books, and so on, worth BDT 2.50 lakh. Being a staunch supporter of Bangabandhu, most of the books he purchased are on the life of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the liberation war. Mirazul's intention, now, is to build a library where students, the unemployed, and the elderly are able to read books in their leisure time.

"I cannot afford to purchase land upon which I can build the library," says Mirazul. He plans on naming it Bangabandhu Smriti Pathagar. "My books are stuck at my tin shade house. They are at risk of being damaged because of the lack of a proper storage facility." He earnestly requests the local administration to allot a room for his pathagar.