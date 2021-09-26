[Nepal] Tourists are returning to historic Chitlang as Covid-19 fears wane

Resorts and homestays in Chitlang, Makwanpur, that were severely battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, are slowly making a comeback after 17 months, as domestic and international visitors are showing up at the historic tourism destination.

Located approximately 27 km southwest of Kathmandu, Chitlang straddles an ancient trade route which was the main link between the capital and the rest of the country before Tribhuvan Highway, popularly known as Byroad, was built.

Before Tribhuvan Highway was carved out of the hills surrounding Kathmandu Valley, providing it with the first motorable road to the outside world in 1956, travellers walked over the trade route through Chitlang to reach the capital.

The foot trail starts at Thankot and climbs over the valley rim at Chandragiri Pass, before descending to Chitlang and proceeding to Kulekhani and on to the Indian border in the south.

Chitlang saw the last of its heyday when trucks and buses began rolling over Tribhuvan Highway which bypassed it, and the ancient route lost its shine.

The historic village reinvented itself as a weekend getaway, and before Covid-19, was gaining traction as one of the key tourism destinations.

As the government has lifted the lockdown and Covid-19 infections are decreasing, domestic and international tourists have started returning to Chitlang.