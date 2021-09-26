China casino crackdown part of quest to transform Macau

Gambling in Macau goes back more than three centuries, with the practice legalized there in 1847 as a way to fill the colonial authority's coffers. By the late 19th century, gaming taxes had become the government's main income. For decades the industry was monopolized by a company co-founded by late billionaire Stanley Ho before opening up in 2002 to the current players. Macau eventually surpassed Las Vegas, and today bettors can pose before a fake Eiffel Tower or stroll along replica Venetian canals on its main strip.

But a shift is firmly under way. While still employing one-fifth of the city's workforce, the gambling industry's contribution to Macau's gross domestic product had dropped to 51% before the pandemic hit, from 63% in 2013, according to the latest government data.

The license renewal process for the city's six casino operators is shaping up to be a key test of Beijing's pivot. With the permits set to expire in less than 10 months, the government is expected to pressure the firms -- who have seen gaming revenue contribute 85% of overall revenue on average the past three years, according to Bloomberg calculations from company reports -- to boost investment in non-gaming sectors.

Macau's government will likely nudge casino operators to invest in projects in Hengqin, even if their profit outlook is questionable, given the limitations on expanding further in Macau, said Ben Lee, a managing partner at gambling consultancy IGamiX.

While the casinos have recently been doubling down on luring more so-called mass market bettors, who may spend more time dining out and shopping than at the tables, entire projects separate to the casino business could be more challenging. Convention activities, the ferry service and income from retail accounted for less than 3% of net revenue in 2019 for Sands China Ltd., the largest operator in Macau by gaming revenue.

And they face stiff competition for non-gaming business from elsewhere in the region. Hong Kong -- just a ferry ride away -- has an established convention and exhibition industry and hosts major international events from art festivals to rugby tournaments. The island province of Hainan has also seen a domestic tourism boom due to its tax-free status and wants to develop similar industries.

The revisions to the casino law follow a decade-long crackdown on VIP bettors, said Morningstar Inc. analyst Jennifer Song. Such gamblers attracted Beijing's wrath because they're facilitated by junkets which sometimes breach Chinese law by promoting gaming in the mainland, organizing overseas gambling trips and providing shadow banking services to high rollers.

The moves significantly reined in what was once the lifeblood of Macau, Song said. Now, Beijing's wider plan could have a similar effect on the casino industry overall.