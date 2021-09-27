Britain opens up visa rules as it wrestles with critical truck driver shortage

On Saturday night, the government announced that it would allow new visas for 5,000 truck drivers and 5,500 poultry workers to work in the United Kingdom until Christmas Eve. It is also urging retired drivers to help ease the shortage and said the army will help with testing new drivers.

The British Chambers of Commerce likened the announcement to "throwing a thimble of water on a bonfire."

Roger Gale, a Conservative lawmaker, told Times Radio that the new visas were a good start, but not enough. "This is not just about lorry drivers," he said, using the British term for truck driver, "this is also about fruit pickers." He said Thanet Earth, the largest greenhouse complex in the country, based in his constituency, had to throw away 300,000 pounds' worth of tomatoes because there was nobody to pick them.

"It's all very well for the home secretary to say, 'Domestic labor should do the job,' but domestic labor isn't doing the job," Gale said.

Some questioned whether foreign workers will come to Britain for only a few months before being sent home just before Christmas.

"There is a driver shortage across Europe," Marco Digioia, head of the European Road Haulers Association, told Britain's Observer newspaper. "I am not sure how many would want to go to the U.K."

Britain's Road Haulage Association estimates that the country needs about 100,000 drivers.

Industry groups here say Brexit has exacerbated the problem by making it harder for the U.K. to recruit from the E.U., which traditionally supplied a lot of the drivers. The coronavirus pandemic has played a part, too, with some foreign workers returning to their home countries. The pandemic also put on hold testing for recruits.

Shapps rejected the notion that Brexit had worsened the situation. "Brexit gives us the flexibility to set our own rules - in this case, produce visas, because I don't want to see these queues at all," he told the BBC, adding that it has also helped him expand the number of tests for drivers. "We've benefited from some of those extra freedoms."

Others disagreed.

David Henig, an expert in global trade, said that the situation was complex but that, "clearly, Brexit is also the reason why global strains, as there are, are exacerbated in the U.K."

Referring to Brexit, he said, "The U.K. has made a big change to our trading relations, our people-movement relations, at exactly the point when there is a global strain on global supply chains. You got to expect in that situation you will run into problems."