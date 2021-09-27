Swiss voters back same-sex marriage by large margin

Nearly two-thirds of voters supported the measure in a national referendum, the Associated Press reported, and it won a majority in each of Switzerland's 26 cantons. The measure will also allow same-sex couples to adopt unrelated children and married lesbian couples to access sperm donation, according to the BBC.

Approval, a victory for gay rights advocates after a years-long campaign, puts Switzerland in line with many countries in Western Europe.

The country of 8.5 million tends to lean more conservative than its neighbors on social issues. Switzerland has permitted same-sex civil partnerships since 2007, but conservative political parties and church groups had argued that same-sex marriage would undermine the traditional family headed by one man and one woman.

"It is a historic day for Switzerland, a historic day when it comes to equality for same-sex couples, and it is also an important day for the whole LGBT community," Jan Miller of the "yes" campaign committee told Agence France-Presse. Supporters celebrated Sunday in Bern, the capital, with kisses and rainbow-colored cake. Drag artist Mona Gamie sang Edith Piaf's "Hymn to Love."