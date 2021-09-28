Japan’s draft of cybersecurity strategy names China, Russia and North Korea as a threat

Adopted at a meeting of the Cybersecurity Strategic Headquarters held in the Prime Minister’s Office, the draft sets out Japan’s policy to drastically strengthen the Self-Defense Force’s cyberdefense capabilities.

The draft is to be adopted at a Cabinet meeting soon.

“It is observed that China, Russia and North Korea are continuing to build the cyber capabilities of their military and other institutions,” says the draft, which outlines Japan’s strategy for the next three years.

Due to the need to strengthen capabilities for defense, deterrence and situational awareness against attacks on critical infrastructure, the draft stipulates a plan to strengthen cyber defense capabilities by enhancing the structure of cyber-related units.

It also includes cooperation with the United States, Australia, India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Japan’s government plans to crack down on the rampant crime utilizing cryptocurrencies, the dark web and social media. It is considering setting up a cyber command center and a working unit within police authorities.