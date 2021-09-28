Tue, September 28, 2021

Japan’s draft of cybersecurity strategy names China, Russia and North Korea as a threat

The government adopted on Monday a draft of its Next Cybersecurity Strategy, naming China, Russia and North Korea for the first time as countries that conduct cyberattacks.

Adopted at a meeting of the Cybersecurity Strategic Headquarters held in the Prime Minister’s Office, the draft sets out Japan’s policy to drastically strengthen the Self-Defense Force’s cyberdefense capabilities.

The draft is to be adopted at a Cabinet meeting soon.

“It is observed that China, Russia and North Korea are continuing to build the cyber capabilities of their military and other institutions,” says the draft, which outlines Japan’s strategy for the next three years.

Due to the need to strengthen capabilities for defense, deterrence and situational awareness against attacks on critical infrastructure, the draft stipulates a plan to strengthen cyber defense capabilities by enhancing the structure of cyber-related units.

It also includes cooperation with the United States, Australia, India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Japan’s government plans to crack down on the rampant crime utilizing cryptocurrencies, the dark web and social media. It is considering setting up a cyber command center and a working unit within police authorities.

The draft says Japan’s strategy will proceed in line with the government’s digital reforms, which have included the launch of the Digital Agency in September. The agency will present a basic policy on cybersecurity for the development of national and local information systems.

“Enhancing our capabilities and the cooperation of related organizations are necessary to make effective use of limited human resources,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, who leads the headquarters, said at the meeting.

