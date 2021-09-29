Asean sees drop in new Covid cases

But Asean saw an additional 860 deaths, an increase from Monday’s 840, taking total coronavirus deaths to 260,573 so far.
The Philippines approved vaccinations for children aged 12 and over to curb the spreading Delta variant. The inoculation drive will start in 120 primary and high schools from October.
So far, just over a quarter of the country’s adult population has been fully vaccinated almost seven months after the first vaccination.
Meanwhile, Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City department of health revealed there could be up to 150,000 unreported Covid-19 cases in the city as cases detected through rapid tests or antigen tests were not included in official tallies.
The department added that those who tested positive via ATK tests never received a confirmation testing via the RT-PCR method due to limited medical supplies.
It then proposed that the Public Health Ministry allow it to officially confirm Covid-19 cases through rapid antigen testing in order to accurately analyse the situation.
Published : September 29, 2021
