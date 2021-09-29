Asean sees drop in new Covid cases

But Asean saw an additional 860 deaths, an increase from Monday’s 840, taking total coronavirus deaths to 260,573 so far.

The Philippines approved vaccinations for children aged 12 and over to curb the spreading Delta variant. The inoculation drive will start in 120 primary and high schools from October.

So far, just over a quarter of the country’s adult population has been fully vaccinated almost seven months after the first vaccination.