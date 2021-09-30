Kishida elected as LDP president, set to become Japan’s new PM

The former LDP Policy Research Council chairperson earned 257 votes in a runoff to defeat Taro Kono, the administrative and regulatory reform minister, who won 170 votes.

The LDP election was held after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s announcement he would not seek reelection to lead the ruling party.

In the first round, four candidates vied for 764 votes, half from Diet members and half based on votes from rank-and-file members and members of affiliated groups.

Kishida finished in the top spot with 256 votes, while Kono, 58, earned the second-most ballots with 255. They were followed by former Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi with 188 and LDP Executive Acting Secretary General Seiko Noda with 63.

As none of the four won a majority, Kishida and Kono participated in a runoff that involved 382 votes from Diet members and one vote from each of the LDP’s 47 prefectural chapters.