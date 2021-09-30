China ready to export supersonic cruise missile

The YJ-18E, an export version of the YJ-18, is on display at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, the largest arms show in the nation, which means its maker－China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp－has obtained government approval to sell the cutting-edge missile overseas.

The YJ-18 and its first variant, the YJ-18A, were declassified and made their public debut in October 2019 when they were carried by vehicles along central Beijing's Chang'an Avenue during a grand National Day parade. They are believed to be the most powerful and effective missiles in the PLA Navy for anti-ship and land attack operations.

The YJ-18E is likely to be the best cruise missile currently available to any buyer seeking a real ship killer in the international arms market, defense technology observers said, adding that the model has another big attraction－it can also eliminate ground targets.