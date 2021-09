China ready to export supersonic cruise missile

The YJ-18E, an export version of the YJ-18, is on display at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, the largest arms show in the nation, which means its maker-China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp-has obtained government approval to sell the cutting-edge missile overseas.

The YJ-18 and its first variant, the YJ-18A, were declassified and made their public debut in October 2019 when they were carried by vehicles along central Beijing's Chang'an Avenue during a grand National Day parade. They are believed to be the most powerful and effective missiles in the PLA Navy for anti-ship and land attack operations.

The YJ-18E is likely to be the best cruise missile currently available to any buyer seeking a real ship killer in the international arms market, defense technology observers said, adding that the model has another big attraction-it can also eliminate ground targets.