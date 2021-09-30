Malaysia concerned over lack of progress in nuke disarmament

He said the world must remain steadfast in its pursuit of nuclear disarmament, despite the uncertain security environment and the various challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The status quo of a world with nuclear weapons is simply unacceptable and unsustainable,” said Saifuddin in a pre-recorded telecast at the High-Level Plenary Meeting of the General Assembly to Commemorate and Promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons yesterday.

He said it is hoped that the commemoration of the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons would continue to generate global momentum and public awareness of the urgency to have a nuclear weapon-free world.

Saifuddin said during the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) review conference in 1996, Malaysia had expressed concern that the indefinite extension would not serve as an incentive towards the universality of the treaty, but would be a carte blanche for the nuclear-armed states to retain their weapons indefinitely.

“These concerns remain true until today. For countries in possession of nuclear weapons, they continue to uphold the potential utility of such weapons. In extension, nuclear umbrella states also continue to promote the existence of such weapons,” he said.