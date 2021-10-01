US, Singapore deeply concerned for Myanmar: Vivian Balakrishnan

The foreign minister cited rising poverty, political instability following a Feb 1 military coup and the violence it had generated, as concerns that the US and Singapore shared over Myanmar.

The US and Singapore believe, however, that the solution ultimately lies within Myanmar itself, he said.

"The people, the leaders - and the leaders across the entire political spectrum - need to sit down, negotiate, discuss in good faith for the sake of the future," said Dr Balakrishnan.

"We can't force this, but we can try to encourage, we can try to cajole, we can try in our own ways, to nudge them in that direction."

Dr Balakrishnan said he has yet to see any sign of this, however.

"I hope I am wrong and I hope they are actually having discussions," he said.

"Asean is obviously trying to help, we are waiting for our Special Envoy, Dr Erywan, to be given access to all parties and for him to be able to help facilitate these discussions."

Dr Balakrishnan was referring to Brunei's Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof, who was nominated as Asean's Special Envoy to Myanmar in August.