Thu, October 14, 2021

international

South Korea to maintain current distancing rules for another 2 weeks: PM

South Korea has decided to maintain the current social distancing rules for two weeks from Monday.

“Considering risk factors for quarantine, such as the stronger spread of coronavirus after the Chuseok holiday, and the two holidays starting this weekend, the government has decided to maintain the current distancing stage for the next two weeks,” Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Friday.

“The limit on the number of people at private gatherings will be the same as now.”

Accordingly, the Level 4 social distancing rules in greater Seoul area and the Level 3 in other regions will remain the same.

Kim said that the limit on the number of people allowed at a private meeting (up to six) will not be changed during this period.

However, some of the standards will be adjusted for weddings, first birthday parties and outdoor sports facilities, which many people are complaining of, he said.

Further information will be released in detail through the Central Disaster Management Headquarters on the day.

As of Thursday midnight, the number of new confirmed cases had increased by 2,486 in the previous 24 hours, resulting in a cumulative 313,773 people. Among them, 2,451 cases were locally transmitted.

By Shin Ji-hye/The Korea Herald

Related News

Published : October 01, 2021

Related News

[Cambodia] Kingdom hosts 13th ASEM Covid-19 style

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Malaysia will enter a new battlefield next week, says Health DG

Published : Oct 14, 2021

S. Korea begins mapping out route back to normalcy

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Kunming Declaration adopted at COP15

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

CCSA okays reopening of 15 provinces to welcome back foreign tourists from Nov

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thai-Malay border provinces may reopen in Dec if 70% population jabbed

Published : Oct 14, 2021

No vaccine bias at Royal Kathin Ceremony: Culture Ministry

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thailand aims to import 50,000 courses of anti-Covid tablet molnupiravir

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.