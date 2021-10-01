South Korea to maintain current distancing rules for another 2 weeks: PM

“The limit on the number of people at private gatherings will be the same as now.”



Accordingly, the Level 4 social distancing rules in greater Seoul area and the Level 3 in other regions will remain the same.



Kim said that the limit on the number of people allowed at a private meeting (up to six) will not be changed during this period.



However, some of the standards will be adjusted for weddings, first birthday parties and outdoor sports facilities, which many people are complaining of, he said.



Further information will be released in detail through the Central Disaster Management Headquarters on the day.



As of Thursday midnight, the number of new confirmed cases had increased by 2,486 in the previous 24 hours, resulting in a cumulative 313,773 people. Among them, 2,451 cases were locally transmitted.



By Shin Ji-hye/The Korea Herald