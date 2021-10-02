Laos extends Covid-19 measures till October 15

- Travel to and from red zones will not be allowed, except for those permitted by the relevant taskforce.

- All indoor and outdoor sports activities - including competitions and activity in parks – is prohibited where community outbreaks have occurred.

- Any kind of party or gathering at any location is prohibited.

- Traders cannot unreasonably increase the price of goods or store food items for personal gain.

- School classes at all levels will be closed and entrance exams to tertiary education institutions suspended in areas with community outbreaks.

- Meetings and other activities, including traditional and ritual events involving more than 20 people, are prohibited. In essential cases, permission must be given by a Covid-19 taskforce before such events are organised.

- State and private workplaces in areas with community outbreaks shall allow their staff to work from home or assign some to come to offices by rotation.

However, the government will allow some businesses to remain open as long as they strictly observe Covid-19 prevention and control measures. These businesses include wholesale and retail shops, supermarkets, minimarts and fresh markets. These businesses must be closed by 8 pm every day.

Barber shops and beauty salons outside of red zones may open if the service providers are fully vaccinated.

Restaurants and coffee shops in areas without community outbreaks may continue to open.

Factories and enterprises located in areas without community outbreaks may continue to operate if their employees are fully vaccinated and do not live in a red zone.

Meetings can be convened outside red zones. School classes can be held in areas without community outbreaks if permission is granted by the taskforce of provinces.