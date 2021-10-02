Kyle Schwarber returns to Nationals Park, and his Red Sox score a pivotal win

Then Schwarber returned Friday, manning left field and batting second for a team in need of a win. No, Red Sox Manager Alex Cora did not hit him leadoff, even though Schwarber smacked 16 homers in 18 games out of that spot for the Nationals in June. Perhaps that would have been too on the nose. With the Red Sox fighting for an American League wild-card spot - and with Washington filling its duty to that race and its schedule obligations - Schwarber walked twice, popped out twice and struck out.

Boston won, 4-2, to stick with the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays. The worst the Red Sox could be was tied for the second wild-card spot at Friday's end. They pushed ahead on back-to-back homers off Josh Rogers in the sixth - first a three-run shot by Hunter Renfroe, then a solo blast by Bobby Dalbec. And Washington (65-95), by contrast, pulled within two games of a long-accepted finish.

"You always want to win where you're at, right?" Schwarber said before the game, reflecting on his short stint with the Nationals. "I know that's what we were trying to accomplish when we were here. . . . The injuries piled up, the covid bug hit, and these things kind of were working against us. I thought we all did a really good job of trying to fight as much as we could to keep it off and, at the end there, it just didn't work out. You get the moves and things like that, but it's nice to be able to come back."

Schwarber talks like someone who spent more than four months in Washington. The fans treated him as such, too. After he took a round of batting practice cuts Friday, a group shouted for him to sign back with the Nationals in the offseason. Ahead of first pitch, the team played a quick tribute video, highlighted by one of his two walk-off homers and that weeks-long power surge.