Wisconsin election review ramps up as former judge issues subpoenas to officials

Michael Gableman, the former judge leading the effort, sent subpoenas to election officials in Green Bay, Madison, Milwaukee and Racine. Copies of subpoeanas reviewed by The Washington Post request "all documents" pertaining to the November 2020 vote and ordering officials to testify at a hearing on Oct. 15. The hearing will focus in part on "potential irregularities and/or illegalities related to the Election," according to copies of the subpoenas reviewed by The Washington Post.

The subpoenas noted that failure to comply could trigger punishment, including imprisonment. The cover letters also contained several errors, including misspellings of the last name of Green Bay's city clerk and a Latin phrase indicating recipients will be required to produce documents. A letter to Jim Owczarski, the city clerk of Milwaukee, who is not responsible for elections, also asked for documents related to the 2020 election in Green Bay, not Milwaukee.

"I don't know why they keep getting this wrong," Owczarski said in an interview, describing the subpoena as "wide of the mark" since his office does not oversee elections in either city.

"I have called them and explained this to them respectfully and said, 'I'll be anywhere you tell me to be' - that's me by nature - 'but I can't give you anything you want,'" he said.