NWSL commissioner, under pressure from players, resigns after abuse claims

The NWSL players called on the league to not hold the games, they said in a statement, to give them time to cope with the revelations. "This was not an easy decision, as there is nothing we love more than playing for our fans," the players' union said in a statement Friday. "... We also recognize, however, that mental health struggles are real." The union said the NWSL had "worked overnight" to postpone the games.

"I feel like the league has to have a complete rebuild," Alex Morgan, star of the U.S. national team and a player for the Orlando Pride, said in an interview Friday. "I think they need to listen to their players, admit fault, apologize and be truthful and transparent for the first time."

The 10-year-old NWSL has seen significant gains in popularity and investment in recent years, promoting a narrative of empowering and elevating female athletes. But its top ranks - among coaches, general managers and owners - have long been dominated by men, and players have criticized the league's low pay and lack of rights such as free agency. It had few systems in place before this year for players to report abuse, and players said they feared for their jobs - and for the league's future - if they spoke up against powerful coaches and owners.

Morgan was deeply critical of the league and of Baird for their failures to prevent abuse, especially in Riley's case. A former NWSL player, Sinead Farrelly, alleged Riley had coerced her into having sex multiple times while he was her coach and that he had compelled her and another player to kiss in front of him.