CHATCHU-ONS HEROICS HELP NAKHON RATCHASIMA IN TIE-BREAK WIN AGAINST ZHETYSU

In the fourth set, Zhetysu tightened their watch on their opponents' wing attack. The Thai side worked on a number of solutions, varying their speed in attack, or enlisting the pipe plays. Each team knew how to respond to rallies and recycled plays, making for an exchange of side-outs. Toward the closing plays, Zhetysu firmed up their net defense, and connected from the wing to force the decider.

In the tie-breaker, Nakhon Ratchasima tried hard to come back. The scores were trading one by one in this highly-anticipated encounter that finally saw hosts Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC capture the decider 15-10 and match.

Chatchu-on Moksri weighed in a team-high 31 points including 28 powerful attacks for Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC, while Svetlana Parukova led Zhetysu with 23 points.

"It was a tough game for us. The team need to gain momentum back after a long period that we did not have the chance to play international matches. Zhetysu have good serving and blocking tactics. We need to adjust ourselves to different conditions from the lighting and wind inside the training hall to the competition venue. I think it affects our game a bit at the beginning. Zhetysu's players were good in attack, allowing us pressure in second and fourth sets. However, I am glad that finally our team win", said Chatchu-on Moksri, the top scorer in this match.



