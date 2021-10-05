Asean reported over 39,000 Covid-19 cases on Monday

Laos announced on Monday that it has plans to authorise self-isolation and at-home care for those infected with Covid-19, or people who have had close contact with an infected person after infections have increased in many communities and soon the provincial hospitals and field hospitals will be at full capacity. The country also announced the extension of disease control measures in Vientiane until October 15 to curb the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has called on people to take extra precautions to prevent large-scale Covid-19 transmission during the Pchum Ben public holiday on October 5-7. Pchum Ben festival is the kingdom's second largest festival after the Khmer New Year. This year's festival is canceled to curb the spread of the disease, but the three-day holiday is maintained for all state institution and private company workers. Cambodia on Monday confirmed 219 new Covid19 cases, pushing the national total caseload to 113,475.

