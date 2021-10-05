Thu, October 14, 2021

international

Asean reported over 39,000 Covid-19 cases on Monday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 12.29 million across Southeast Asia, with 39,566 new cases reported on Monday (October 4), lower than Sunday’s tally at 43,584. New deaths are at 566, increasing from Sunday’s number of 550. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 265,236.

Laos announced on Monday that it has plans to authorise self-isolation and at-home care for those infected with Covid-19, or people who have had close contact with an infected person after infections have increased in many communities and soon the provincial hospitals and field hospitals will be at full capacity. The country also announced the extension of disease control measures in Vientiane until October 15 to curb the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has called on people to take extra precautions to prevent large-scale Covid-19 transmission during the Pchum Ben public holiday on October 5-7. Pchum Ben festival is the kingdom's second largest festival after the Khmer New Year. This year's festival is canceled to curb the spread of the disease, but the three-day holiday is maintained for all state institution and private company workers. Cambodia on Monday confirmed 219 new Covid19 cases, pushing the national total caseload to 113,475.
 

Related News

Published : October 05, 2021

Related News

[Cambodia] Kingdom hosts 13th ASEM Covid-19 style

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Malaysia will enter a new battlefield next week, says Health DG

Published : Oct 14, 2021

S. Korea begins mapping out route back to normalcy

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Kunming Declaration adopted at COP15

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

CCSA okays reopening of 15 provinces to welcome back foreign tourists from Nov

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thai-Malay border provinces may reopen in Dec if 70% population jabbed

Published : Oct 14, 2021

No vaccine bias at Royal Kathin Ceremony: Culture Ministry

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thailand aims to import 50,000 courses of anti-Covid tablet molnupiravir

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.