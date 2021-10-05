Boris Johnson plans fossil fuel-free power grid by 2035

Fossil fuel power generation in the U.K. has fallen to unprecedented low levels, as coal stations are shut down and investment in wind and solar power increases. More than half of the electricity now comes from low-carbon sources. But the country remains heavily reliant on gas, and Kwarteng wants that share to reduce.

"What we're saying is that by 2035 we won't have any fossil fuels," he said, referring to power production. "We'll have removed gas hopefully, as well as coal."

A bigger share of renewables and nuclear energy will also make the country less dependent on imports, Johnson told broadcasters at the party conference in Manchester.

"The advantage of that is that it will mean that, for the first time, the U.K. is not dependent on hydrocarbons coming from overseas with all the vagaries in hydrocarbon prices and the risk that poses for people's pockets and for the consumer," he said.