Xi urges new PM of Japan to boost ties

President Xi Jinping sent a message to Fumio Kishida on Monday, congratulating him for his success in being elected Japan's 100th prime minister.

Xi said that, as China and Japan are close neighbors, advancing their good-neighborly, friendly and cooperative relations serves the crucial interests of the two countries and their peoples and is also conducive to the peace, stability and prosperity of Asia and the world.

China and Japan should stay true to the principles set out in the four landmark China-Japan political documents, Xi said.

The two countries should strengthen dialogue and communication, enhance mutual trust and cooperation, and strive to build China-Japan ties that meet the needs of the new era, he added.

Also on Monday, Premier Li Keqiang sent a message congratulating Kishida on his election victory in parliament.