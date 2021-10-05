Vietnam called for ASEAN unity, centrality in face of increasingly fierce and profound strategic competition

He made the statement as he was addressing the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting (AMM) held virtually on Monday under the chair of Brunei, with issues like COVID-19 response, South China Sea, and Myanmar topping the agenda.

The Vietnamese foreign minister said he appreciated the efforts of Brunei as ASEAN chair this year in maintaining regional cooperation through these challenging times, reaffirming Việt Nam’s active participation and coordination to help successfully hold the upcoming ASEAN Summits slated to be held virtually on October 26-28.

Discussing the COVID-19 pandemic, Sơn said Việt Nam is among the three ASEAN countries trying to produce a locally developed vaccine, urging ASEAN to enhance its vaccine resilience through building up its capacity as a vaccine supplier for the region.

Việt Nam said it will coordinate with other countries to promote the early establishment and operation of the ASEAN Centre for Response to Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED). Sơn underlined that ASEAN needs to focus efforts on supporting groups of people and regions affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including sub-regions, as well as providing relief for specific sectors for them to quickly recover.