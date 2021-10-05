EU medicines agency approves booster COVID-19 vaccine doses for adults

The EMA said that it had given the green light after studies showed that an extra dose of these vaccines increases the ability of organ transplant patients with severely weakened immune systems to produce antibodies against the virus that causes COVID-19.

The extra dose should be given to the severely immune-compromised at least 28 days after their second dose, the EMA said.

"Although there is no direct evidence that the ability to produce antibodies in these patients protected against COVID-19, it is expected that the extra dose would increase protection at least in some patients," it said, adding that it will continue monitoring any new data on its effectiveness.

The EU agency also added: "The risk of inflammatory heart conditions or other very rare side effects after a booster is not known and is being carefully monitored."

Member states will take decisions related to booster vaccines, according to the EMA.