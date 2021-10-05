Thu, October 14, 2021

international

EU medicines agency approves booster COVID-19 vaccine doses for adults

The European Medicines Agency approved booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for all people aged 18 and over, recommending the booster doses be considered at least 6 months after the second dose.

The European Union's (EU) medicines agency on Monday approved booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for all people aged 18 and over.

The Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement that data for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had shown a rise in antibody levels when a booster shot is given approximately 6 months after the second dose in people aged 18 to 55.

It recommended that the booster doses "may be considered at least 6 months after the second dose for people aged 18 years and older."

Meanwhile, the EMA also recommended an extra dose of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for those with severely weakened immune systems.

A medical worker administers a booster COVID-19 vaccine shot to a recipient at Santo Spirito hospital in Rome, Italy, Sept. 21, 2021. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Related Stories

The EMA said that it had given the green light after studies showed that an extra dose of these vaccines increases the ability of organ transplant patients with severely weakened immune systems to produce antibodies against the virus that causes COVID-19.

The extra dose should be given to the severely immune-compromised at least 28 days after their second dose, the EMA said.

"Although there is no direct evidence that the ability to produce antibodies in these patients protected against COVID-19, it is expected that the extra dose would increase protection at least in some patients," it said, adding that it will continue monitoring any new data on its effectiveness.

The EU agency also added: "The risk of inflammatory heart conditions or other very rare side effects after a booster is not known and is being carefully monitored."

Member states will take decisions related to booster vaccines, according to the EMA. 

A medical worker registers for a recipient who will receive the booster COVID-19 vaccine at Santo Spirito hospital in Rome, Italy, Sept. 21, 2021. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Related News

Published : October 05, 2021

Related News

EU postpones trade talks with Australia

Published : Oct 02, 2021

Macron is annoying U.S. and Key EU allies with his Europe First strategy

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Moderna shipment ‘delayed by just 10 days’

Published : Oct 05, 2021

Latest News

CCSA okays reopening of 15 provinces to welcome back foreign tourists from Nov

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thai-Malay border provinces may reopen in Dec if 70% population jabbed

Published : Oct 14, 2021

No vaccine bias at Royal Kathin Ceremony: Culture Ministry

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thailand aims to import 50,000 courses of anti-Covid tablet molnupiravir

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.