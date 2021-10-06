Britain announces inquiry into systemic failures by police following Sarah Everard murder

The case shocked Britain and has deeply dented public confidence in police.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said at the annual Conservative Party conference Tuesday that "recent tragic events" had exposed "unimaginable failures in policing."

"It is abhorrent that a serving police officer was able to abuse his position of power, authority and trust to commit such a horrific crime," she said. "The public have a right to know what systematic failures enabled his continued employment as a police officer."

The Home Office said the inquiry will first examine Couzens's behavior in the lead-up to the murder and then address police issues such as vetting procedures and workplace conduct.

The inquiry is nonstatutory, meaning it lacks the legal authority to compel witnesses, but the government said it could be upgraded into a statutory one.