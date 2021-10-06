AirAsia gets RM500mil lift

In a statement yesterday, AAGB said the loan was under the Danajamin Prihatin guarantee scheme, which is part of Malaysia’s economic stimulus package following the unprecedented outbreak of Covid-19.

“The loan has been approved by AAGB’s lenders under a club deal term financing (Club Facility), with the aforementioned guarantee to be provided for the Club Facility by Danajamin via Syarikat Jaminan Pembiayaan Perniagaan, a wholly-owned entity of the Finance Ministry,” it said.

AAGB said the loan is a strong signal of support for the group, as it gears up to ensure it is in a robust position to once again serve the nation and the communities it operates to.

AAGB also said the loan will allow it to play a key role in rebuilding the economy as the country emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.“The financing under the Club Facility is earmarked for working capital purposes which will support staff costs and key operating expenses such as aircraft maintenance, as AAGB prepares to ramp up its operations leading up to the re-opening of interstate and international borders in the near future.”