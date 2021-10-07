NATO expels eight Russian diplomats, alleging they were working as spies

In addition to the diplomats' expulsion, NATO has cut the maximum size of the Russian delegation in half, a move that could further reduce the capacity for communication between the alliance and Moscow.

"NATO's policy towards Russia remains consistent," the statement said. "We have strengthened our deterrence and defense in response to Russia's aggressive actions, while at the same time we remain open for a meaningful dialogue."

The diplomats must leave Brussels, where the alliance is headquartered, by the end of October. It follows a string of expulsions this spring that saw roughly a dozen countries boot out Russian diplomats, which then triggered reprisals from Moscow.

NATO officials did not respond to questions about how they discovered that the Russian members were secretly working as intelligence officers or what their roles were at the mission.

"This decision is based on intelligence, and we are not going to comment on intelligence," the statement said.