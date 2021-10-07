Korean Air’s Asiana acquisition: What is happening?

Where does the deal stand now?



The deal has to receive approval from a total of nine antitrust bodies around the world including South Korea, the US and EU and China. So far, three have given the green light – Turkey, Taiwan and Thailand.



On Tuesday, South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission said in a report to the National Assembly that its review of the acquisition will be complete within this year. The process looks into the deal’s economic impact on the public.



During an annual parliamentary review later on the same day, FTC Chairperson Joh Sung-wook told lawmakers that experts had concluded that integration of the two airlines could limit competition and that certain measures are “inevitable.”



She also said the regulatory body has agreed to start talks with the transport ministry on the matter.



What is causing the delay?



The acquisition plan was first delayed by three months as the FTC’s reviewing process took longer than expected.



Last month, it was delayed again by another three months.



It has been 10 months since the airline first submitted requests to antitrust watchdogs for approval.



Though the airline seeks approval from multiple countries, Hurr Hee-young, a professor at Korea Aerospace University, said getting the go-ahead from the antitrust watchdog at home will speed up the process.



“It seems the antitrust bodies (in other countries) are watching what the South Korean government is doing. With the idea of one flag carrier per country being prevalent in many other countries, anticompetitive concerns cannot be used against the deal,” he said.



Professor Hurr disagrees with comparing Korean Air ‘s takeover of Asiana to other cases such as the recent alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways, which has faced attempts to block the partnership over concerns that it could eliminate competition. Instead, the FTC might be looking at low cost carriers which heavily rely on domestic flights.



“When three of their low cost carriers are integrated and we are left with Jeju Air and T‘way Air (as competitors), the question then will be whether it will lead to an airfare hike,“ he pointed out.



Korean Air and Asiana operate a total of three low-cost carriers – Jin Air, Air Busan and Air Seoul. Last year, the KDB said gradually combining these three low-cost airlines and operating them as one is an option being considered.



By Yim Hyun-su