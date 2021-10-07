Thu, October 14, 2021

Gun exhibition in Saudi Arabia attracts visitors

The Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition, which kicked off on Oct. 1 in Riyadh, will run until Oct. 10.

The exhibition hosts major local and international companies specialized in the manufacture of hunting weapons, which will be offered for sale for visitors, provided that the buyer obtains a license for weapons from the Ministry of Interior.

Moreover, the visitors can also buy weapons and ammunition, and apply for a license to carry or acquire a weapon license.

Leading hunting weapons manufacturing companies are participating in the exhibition, offering pistols, sniper weapons, shotguns, hunting rifles, semi-automatic rifles, as well as the best products and equipment pertinent to hunting and falconry.

Visitors look at guns during the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition at the headquarters of the Saudi Falcon Club in Mulham, north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Photo taken on Oct. 5, 2021 shows a visitor handled a pistol for trying at the hunting exhibition, in the headquarters of the Saudi Falcon Club in Mulham, north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Photo taken on Oct. 5, 2021 shows a Saudi visitor handled a shotgun for trying at the hunting exhibition, in the headquarters of the Saudi Falcon Club in Mulham, north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Photo taken on Oct. 5, 2021 shows Saudi visitors picked guns at the hunting exhibition, in the headquarters of the Saudi Falcon Club in Mulham, north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Published : October 07, 2021

By : Xinhua

