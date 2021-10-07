Gun exhibition in Saudi Arabia attracts visitors

The exhibition hosts major local and international companies specialized in the manufacture of hunting weapons, which will be offered for sale for visitors, provided that the buyer obtains a license for weapons from the Ministry of Interior.
Moreover, the visitors can also buy weapons and ammunition, and apply for a license to carry or acquire a weapon license.
Leading hunting weapons manufacturing companies are participating in the exhibition, offering pistols, sniper weapons, shotguns, hunting rifles, semi-automatic rifles, as well as the best products and equipment pertinent to hunting and falconry.
Published : October 07, 2021
By : Xinhua
