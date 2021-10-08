Phnom Penh governor: Show Covid-19 vaccination cards, or else

The measure, Sreng said, is to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as the Kingdom is heading towards a full reopening of society whereby people have to adjust their lives to the new normal.

Sreng noted that Phnom Penh is one of the world's cities that have achieved nearly 100 per cent vaccinations for adults and the 6-17 age group and that have good control of the pandemic.

“Individuals aged 18 and over must show their Covid-19 vaccination cards issued by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of National Defence, or letters certifying that they have been vaccinated every time they enter and exit educational institutions, state and private markets, malls, marts, eateries, cafes and other business establishments,” he said.

Parents or caretakers of children aged 6-17 also have to show their vaccination cards when bringing them along to any of the abovementioned locations.