Phnom Penh governor: Show Covid-19 vaccination cards, or else

The measure, Sreng said, is to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as the Kingdom is heading towards a full reopening of society whereby people have to adjust their lives to the new normal.
Sreng noted that Phnom Penh is one of the world's cities that have achieved nearly 100 per cent vaccinations for adults and the 6-17 age group and that have good control of the pandemic.
“Individuals aged 18 and over must show their Covid-19 vaccination cards issued by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of National Defence, or letters certifying that they have been vaccinated every time they enter and exit educational institutions, state and private markets, malls, marts, eateries, cafes and other business establishments,” he said.
Parents or caretakers of children aged 6-17 also have to show their vaccination cards when bringing them along to any of the abovementioned locations.
The governor also required school principals and the management to do a one-off check of vaccination cards of teachers, staff and students when they return.
All business establishments have to assign their staff to check vaccination cards of all people before entry.
“If anyone refuses to show the vaccination card, the person must be barred from entering and the case shall be referred immediately to the nearest authorities,” Sreng said.
Any businesses that do not abide by the instructions face revocation of their licences or eventual shutdown. They are also subject to legal action as stated in the law on the control of Covid-19 and other contagious diseases.
Published : October 08, 2021
By : The Phnom Penh Post
