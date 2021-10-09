Singapore, South Korea to allow quarantine-free travel from Nov 15 for those vaccinated against Covid-19

The announcement by both countries means that Singapore residents now have a second option for leisure travel without quarantine, in addition to Germany.

The Transport Ministry announced on Friday (Oct 8) that Singapore will open up a new Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) with South Korea to facilitate travel for vaccinated travellers.

The jointly launched VTLs will be the first of their kind between two major aviation hubs in Asia and build on longstanding relations to safely revive cross-border air travel and people-to-people flows, said the ministry.

Flag carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) said it will convert all the six flights it is operating between Singapore and Seoul into designated VTL services from Nov 16.

It added: “Customers are advised to carefully check the eligibility criteria for these VTL services once they have been published, and ensure they meet the travel requirements before their flights.”

It has no flights between the two countries on Nov 15.