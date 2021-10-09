India may soon lift ban on export of vaccines under Covax arrangement

“India believes in universal brotherhood. Considering the progress at the moment and the way we are moving very close to our target, I would not be surprised if we hear something positive about this very soon,” Amrit said.

Ofrin stressed that it isn’t just the capacity but India’s capability in the ecosystem that makes the country unique.

There is coordination between the department of science and technology (biotech) and the ministry of health and family welfare. India is the pharmacy of the world, and 70 per cent of all vaccines for various diseases are produced there.

“Technical experts are actively involved, with the National Advisory Group for Immunization regularly advising and a national experts group for vaccination setting out policies for national and state level rollout,” said the WHO Representative.

He underscored the motto that “No one is safe until everyone is safe”. He said Covax is working on technology sharing for developing countries to manage their own vaccine manufacturing through intellectual property rights.

Ofrin suggested two other priorities which poor countries with few health resources should adhere to in order to fight the pandemic.