Laos wins China approval for fresh durian exports, challenging Thailand

Laos has been given the green light to export fresh durians to China on Friday (December 19), adding another Southeast Asian supplier to a market that has become increasingly crowded as demand for the spiky fruit keeps climbing.

The clearance allows shipments to proceed provided they meet China’s plant-health and quarantine requirements, putting Laos in a position to test how quickly it can scale up volumes and win buyers against established rivals.

Analysts say Laos has several built-in advantages: comparatively low land and labour costs, improved transport links, and close political ties with Beijing.

A key boost is the rail connection linking Vientiane with Kunming in southwest China, which shortens delivery times and can help keep prices competitive for a fruit that often sells at a premium.

Lim Chin Khee, an adviser to Malaysia’s Durian Academy, said logistics and labour costs would be decisive factors for Laos, noting that the fruit’s taste profile is unlikely to differ much from durians grown in neighbouring Thailand and Vietnam because the countries share similar rainfall patterns.