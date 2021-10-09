Texas appeals judges order blocking enforcement of six-week abortion ban

"A court 'cannot lawfully enjoin the world at large' let alone hold Texas responsible for the filings of private citizens that Texas is powerless to prevent," the filing states.

It asked the court to rule on that issue by Tuesday morning and to temporarily suspend Pitman's injunction "as soon as possible."

The brief order, issued about five hours after the appeal was filed, did not rule on the merits of the state's request. Any decision from the 5th Circuit could put the issue back before the Supreme Court, which declined to block the law when it took effect Sept. 1 but said it raises serious constitutional questions.

For the nearly 48 hours that the ban was lifted, abortion providers were scramblingto decide whether to resume terminating pregnancies beyond thethe six-week mark - a point at which many patients do not yet know they are pregnant.

At Whole Woman's Health, one of thestate's largest abortion providers, the decision was left to individual doctors. Some decided to again offer the procedure after Pitman's order, but many said they would comply with the ban at least until the appeals court acts, to ensure they did not expose themselves to legal risk.

Bans on abortion after six weeks have been blocked in several other states by federal judges because they are at odds with the Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which guarantees the right to abortion before viability, usually around 22 to 24 weeks.

The Texas law is different because it is not enforced by state officials. Instead, it relies on private citizens, who can sue anyone who helps someone in Texas get an abortion. The Supreme Court cited that enforcement mechanism when it declined to block the law from taking effect.