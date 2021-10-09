NFLPA player reps reelect DeMaurice Smith for final term as executive director

The player reps for the 32 teams, meeting via conference call, also voted to reduce the minimum length of Smith's next term to as little as one year, according to a person familiar with the deliberations. Smith's next contract thus will last for anywhere from one to five years, under the NFLPA election rules put in place before his previous reelection in 2017.

Smith told the players on the call that this will be his final term.

"I shared with the players that I wanted this to be my last term as their Executive Director and that I wanted to stay to ensure that we have a succession plan which puts the NFLPA in the strongest possible position after I leave," Smith said in a written statement. "From the beginning of my tenure here, my mission has been the same and the fact is that I serve at the pleasure of the players. Thank you to the Board [of player reps] and I look forward to continuing to fight for players."

JC Tretter, the Cleveland Browns center who is the NFLPA's president, confirmed that the player reps had voted to extend Smith's contract "for one more term" as executive director.

"He was transparent with us about his interest in moving on after this term," Tretter said in a written statement, "and for the stability and security of our union, he will work with our player leadership to ensure we have a succession plan in place for the next leader. De cares deeply about our union and about our players and we thank him for staying to help us secure a strong future for the NFLPA."