Asean countries reported 41,994 infections and 654 deaths on Saturday compared to 43,943 and 678 respectively on Friday.
A total of 60 food and beverage outlets in Singapore have been penalised for breaching Covid-19 preventive measures, stating that they must refrain from providing dine-in services, since mid-September.
Of them, 36 were ordered to temporarily close for ten days, 21 were fined about 25,000 baht and three pivoted nightlife establishments had their food licences permanently revoked.
Sarawak Disaster Management Committee has allowed cinemas to reopen under the Malaysia government's third phase Covid-19 preventive measures from Sunday onwards.
The country's cumulative cases are over 2.3 million with over 27,000 total deaths.
Published : October 10, 2021
By : THE NATION
