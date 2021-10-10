Dialogue with Myanmars NUG welcomed, ties with junta is crucial too, says Malaysias former foreign minister

"It’s good for Malaysia to establish contact with the NUG. However, we can’t sever relations with the junta government," said Syed Hamid, who is the Chairman of the Malaysian Advisory Group on Myanmar, to Bernama.

He also stressed that it is necessary for Malaysia to act in unison with other like-minded Asean countries on the ongoing political turmoil in Myanmar.

"We shouldn’t be isolated from Asean on Myanmar. It is Myanmar that should act in the spirit of Asean togetherness and cooperation," he said.

Syed Hamid said this when asked on Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah's reply to a question in Parliament on Wednesday that Malaysia is ready to consider holding a dialogue with the NUG if the five-point consensus does not get the cooperation of the military junta.

Saifuddin also said the Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting last Monday was informed that Naypyidaw was still not cooperating with the terms of the consensus reached at the special Asean Leaders Meeting (ALM) in Jakarta in April to help resolve the crisis in Myanmar.